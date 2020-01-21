Cowden-Herrick School District announced its second quarter honor roll.

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Karlee Jade Barding, Paige Leanna Barrett, Braylen Michael Lee Bunch, August Brandon Cosart, Tyler Dean Rench, Ryleigh Lyn Sarver, Timber Lynn Watson

Honors — Benjamin Aaron Askins, Isaac Luther Taylor

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Kaidyn Anthony Calame, Saebra Ann Curl, Olivia Michelle Durbin, Kyleigh Marie Linder, Blake Andrew Mueller, Alexis (Lexie) Jade Parks, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Jasmine Parks, Vincent Anthony Rhoades, Wyatt Matthew Rueff, Addison Elyzabeth Wasson, Morgan Whitis

Honors — Marissa Noelle Cedar, Levi Austyn Moon, Ernest William Novilla Villar

Eighth Grade

Honors — Kylee Anne Bethel, Gage Rollen Lorton, Shaelyn Renae Nohren, Karlee Anne Smith, Clayton James Wojcik,

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Carter Norman Bain, Harleigh Bunch, Dax Curl, Emily Finley-Grundei, Aja Gour, Claire Meek, Logan Redman, Ralph Edward Thompson, Brooklyn Wasson, Waylan Watson, Madison Wojcik

Honors — Chloe Atchley, Trysta Fry, Devyn Leigh Riewski, Kaycie Stefanski, Lexeigh Thompson

10th Grade

High Honors — Haley Bartels, Daniel Lucas

Honors — Taylor R. Hilvety, Paige McKittrick, Cooper Meek, Jadon Robertson, Medora Seibert, Brent Lee Thompson,

11th Grade

High Honors — Britney Renae Cushing, Sydney Boty, Ashlyn Morgan Dunaway, Payton Renee Johnson, Benjamin Kennedy, Sydney Lorton, Mason Manley, Jackson Riley Sarver, Callie Wallis

Honors — Dayanaira Beck, William Green, Brianna Hilvety, Cassidy Rhoades, Michael Gage Richards, Mason Wells, Michaelee White

12th Grade

High Honors — Mercedes Baylis, MacKenzie Blackerby, Madison Blaine, Brianne Evans, Darby Moon, Morgan Nohren, Jaelyn Robertson, Anthony Seibert, Hunter Thompson, Lauren Wojcik

Honors — Isaiah M. Abbott, Kylee Bertin, Hailey Brewer, Riley Gilmore, Ryanne Thompson

