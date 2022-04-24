Cowden-Herrick teachers named sixth grade student Hunter Barnes and freshman Tyson Galvin April Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Hunter is the son of Kent and Amy Barnes. He has two sisters, Brooke and Hannah. He also is uncle to Eva, Nora and John Roger. Hunter enjoys basketball and shooting clay targets. He is a member of CHBC Clay Busting Bobcats. His future plans are to attend college after high school and become a paleontologist.
Tyson is the son of Josie Galvin. He has one brother, Quinton. His grandparents are Dona Galvin and the late Bud Galvin. Tyson is a member of the Spanish Club and Trio. Tyson would love to live in Alaska and be an oceanographer.
Marc Bain was named Staff Role Model of the Month of April. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Bain teaches Driver Education and Physical Education. He is the Athletic Director for the school and the High School Girls Basketball Coach. His hobbies include coaching basketball, playing softball and spending time with his family.
Bain lives in the country between Herrick and Cowden with his wife Lisa, daughter Chloe, son Carter and their dog, Cannon. Making his family complete are son Caleb and daughter-in-law Rachelle, along with his two grandsons, Kyrie and Deacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.