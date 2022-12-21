Cowden-Herrick teachers have named sixth-grader Natalie Tucker and freshman Karlee Barding December Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Natalie is the daughter of Eric and Nicole Tucker. Her siblings are Brooke and Kaden.
She plays fall softball, enjoys riding horses, is a member of the Coldspring Copperheads 4-H Club, and attends the Tower Hill Christian Church. After graduating high school, she plans to attend Lake Land College and pursue a career as a Veterinarian Technician.
Karlee is the daughter of Kelly Jones and Jim Barding. She has five sisters — Ashlyn, Hannah, Sierra, Shelby and Nora.
Karlee is a member of Student Council, Yearbook and Spanish Club. She plans to attend Lake Land College and study Psychology.
Cowden-Herrick announced Andrew Noble as Staff Role Model of the Month of December.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. He will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Noble teaches junior high and high school physical education and health. He is the head baseball coach for CHBC. He enjoys golf, coaching, and spending time with his wife, Katy, daughter Gracie and son Ben.
Noble resides in Beecher City.
