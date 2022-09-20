Cowden-Herrick teachers named seniors Harleigh Bunch and Carter Bain September Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Bunch is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Bunch. Her sisters are MacKenzie and Payton and her brother is Braylen. She is a member of the Spanish Club and plays on the CHBC basketball team, as well as participates in a summer basketball program. She plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a four-year college. Her plans are to become an English teacher.
Bain is the son of Marc and Lisa Bain. His siblings are Chloe Bain and Caleb Miller. He is the Chapter FFA reporter, National Honor Society president and a member of the Spanish Club. He helps coordinate the FFA Fourth of July Breakfast. Carter’s future plans are to attend LLC Lineman School.
Lisa Steffen was named Staff Role Model of the Month of September. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
She will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services. Steffen teaches junior high school Reading. Her hobbies include horseback riding, snowmobiling and spending time with family and her dog, Lady. She has three children — Paige, Matthew and Wyatt. Steffen resides in Effingham with her husband, Joe.
