Cowden-Herrick teachers have named eighth grade student August Cosart and junior Ralph Thompson October Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
August is the son of Ryan and Stephanie Cosart. He participates in baseball, basketball and cross country. He also plays for the Royals Baseball Travel Team. August’s plans are to own cattle and work for his Dad, Cosart Construction.
Ralph is the son of Tim and Molly Thompson. He has three siblings: Makayla, Nolan and Elaina. He is in FFA, National Honor Society, Scholar Bowl, 4-H and attends his church youth group. Ralph’s future plans are to attend Lake Land College and farm.
Staff Role Model of the Month of October is Nicole Giles. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated by students, staff and community members.
Nicole is the junior high maintenance custodian. She specializes in glitter, balloon and snake removal. Nicole enjoys fishing, hunting, making wreaths and spending time with her grandchildren, Lettie and Decklyn. She has three children, Payton, Danny and Brookelyn, and resides in Beecher City with her husband, Darin, and daughter Brookelyn.
