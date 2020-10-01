Cowden-Herrick teachers have named two seniors, Cassidy Rhoades and Will Green, September Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Rhoades is the daughter of Ray and Tammy Rhoades. She has one sister, Martina Rhoades. She is involved with Yearbook, and is part of a student volunteer group that helps with school improvements. Her future plans are to start her own photography business.
Green is the son of Jeff and Kari Green. He has one brother, Ben Green. He is a member of the Performance Club, and is a student council member. His future plans are to pursue a degree in teaching. His goal is to become a history teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.