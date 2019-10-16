Cowden Herrick announces students of month

Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Madison Cherry and Gage Lorton October Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated by teachers based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high or high school students are selected each month.
Cherry, a junior, is the daughter of Ryan and Donna Cherry and sister of Dakota Cherry. She is part of the Science Club and the FFA. She works at the school over the summer and plays travel softball for the Mattoon Cobras. She plans on going to college to study physical therapy and to play softball.
Lorton, an eighth grade student, is the son of Clint and Consuela Lorton and brother of Sydney and Haven Lorton. He plays in basketball, baseball and track. He goes to the Cowden First Christian Church and is a member of the Coldspring Copperheads 4-H Club. He is not sure about what he wants to do yet, but he will definitely be going to college after high school.
