Cowden-Herrick announces students of month

Cowden-Herrick teachers named Felicia Owens and Madison Blaine September Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated by teachers based on Academic Effort, Attitude, Participation/Contribution, Responsibility and Service. Junior high or high school students are selected each month.
Felicia Owens is a senior student and the daughter of Crystal Ward and stepfather Shane Ward. She plays softball and is a member of the Performance Club. Felicia has volunteered at the Miller Fish Farm in Herrick over the summer and works as a waitress at the Herrick Family Restaurant. Her future plans are to join the U.S. Army after high school.
Madison Blaine is a senior student and daughter of Paula Blaine. She has participated in track and cross-country, and is the president of her senior class and student council. She is also in FFA, National Honor Society and Science Club. She attends the First Christian Church youth group. Her plans are to attend college and become a nurse practitioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.