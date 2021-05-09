Cowden-Herrick teachers have named seniors Ashlyn Dunaway and Alexis Vaughn May Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Ashlyn Dunaway is the daughter of Trent and Kelly Jones, and Eric Dunaway, and sister to Karlee Barding, Sierra and Shelby Jones and Taylor Dunaway.
Ashlyn is a member of NHS, Student Council and Health Occupations. Her future plans are to attend Lake Land College for Nursing while working at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Alexis Vaughn is the daughter of Denny and Kristin Vaughn and sister to Kendyl and Griffin. She is a member of FFA, Science Club and Health Occupations. Her future plans are to attend Lake Land College for Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Cowden-Herrick announces Shawn Beck as “Staff Role Model of the Month of May."
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. Beck teaches high school Social Studies: Earth Science, World History, Geography, Government and Sociology/Psychology. She enjoys shopping and eating out. She resides near Cowden with her husband, Augie, daughter Beth and dog Myrtle.
