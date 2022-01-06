Cowden-Herrick teachers have named sixth grader Connor Vaughn and freshman Vincent Rhoades December Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Connor is the son of Nathan and Sarah Vaughn. He has two sisters, Reece and Laine. Connor participates in baseball, basketball, trap and skeet, and plays on the Tri-County Royals baseball traveling team. His future plans are to attend college after high school graduation.
Vincent is the son of Aaron Rhoades and Julie Davis. He has one sister, Jayden, and grandmother Vicki Rhoades. Vincent is a member of the Spanish Club. His future plans are to graduate high school and attend an out-of-state college.
Cowden-Herrick announced Rebecca Dixon as Staff Role Model of the Month of December. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated by students, staff and community members.
Dixon teaches junior high and high school English. She is on the school improvement team, tutors after school and is the freshmen class sponsor. She loves spending time with her 2-year-old son, Cooper. They reside in Pana.
