Cowden-Herrick teachers have named sixth grader Logan Watson and ninth grader Karlee Smith April Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Watson is the son of Amanda Watson and Chad Watson. He has one sister, MaKayla. He is a member of the Cowden Free Methodist Church and helps on his Dad's farm.
His future plans are to attend college after high school.
Smith is the daughter of Amanda and Adam Smith and sister to Brody and Brantly. She is a member of student council and the yearbook staff. Karlee enjoys playing volleyball, softball and basketball. She attends the First Christian Church of Herrick and The Zone 2.0 youth group.
Her future plans are to become a pediatric physical therapist or pursue a degree in education as a preschool or kindergarten teacher.
Cowden-Herrick announces Lisa Steffen as Staff Role Model of the Month of April. She teaches junior high reading and language arts.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Steffen enjoys spending time with her family, horseback riding, being outdoors and playing with her lab, Lady. She resides near Effingham with her husband, Joe. She has a daughter, Paige, a son, Matthew, and stepson Wyatt. She attends St. Michael Church in Sigel.
