Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Braylen Bunch and Emily Finley March Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Bunch is the son of Jessica and Jason Bunch and brother to MacKenzie and Harleigh.
He enjoys playing basketball. His future plans are to become a lineman.
Finley is the daughter of Shelli and Rick Finley and sister to Macey Heselton.
She is a member of the Student Council and FFA. Her future plans are to attend Lake Land College and then transfer to Murray State to pursue her degree in nursing.
Kyle Knop was named Staff Role Model of the Month for March.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Knop has been teaching at Cowden-Herrick High School for 34 years. He teaches junior high and high school Social Studies.
Knop is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg. He loves spending time with his family and Bella the wonder dog. He resides in Strasburg with his wife, Michelle, and enjoys traveling and playing golf. He is father to Kayla, husband Josh Nicholas, and grandfather to Brantley and Whitlee. He also has a daughter, Kendall, husband Justin Fulk.
