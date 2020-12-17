Cowden-Herrick teachers have named, Alaynnah Rauch and Kylee Bethel December Students of the Month.
The students of the month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Alaynnah is a sixth grade student, daughter of Christina Rauch. Alaynnah has one brother, Christian. She is a member of the 4-H Coldspring Copperheads. Her future plans are to pursue a degree in education and become a teacher.
Kylee is a freshman student, daughter of Kim Koester and Tim Bethel. Kylee has one sister, Jenna. She is involved in Student Council, Yearbook and enjoys participating in Cheerleading. She is a member of the Cowden Christian Church Youth Group. Her plans after high school are to attend college, become a veterinarian and own a clinic.
Cowden-Herrick announced Karen Christner as Staff Role Model of the Month for December.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. Christner teaches Business Math and Computers in the High School. Interacting with students is a passion of hers. She enjoys reading books and spending time with her husband, Ben, and her three sons Tate, Gage and Reed.
