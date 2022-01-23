Cowden-Herrick teachers have named seniors Abigail Watts and Shad Thompson January Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Abigail is the daughter of Margo Watts and Eric Watts. She has two sisters, Lacey and Erica, and two brothers, Eric and Reece. Abigail is the Spanish Club President and is a part of the Health Occupations class. She attends the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, and works at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Effingham. Her future plans are to attend College of Coastal Georgia and become a registered nurse.
Shad is the son of Carmen and Wesley Florey and Cody and Kaylee Thompson. He has one sister, Ryanne, and one brother, Chance. Shad played summer CHBC basketball; coached by Tanner Thompson and A.J. Miller. His future plans are to graduate high school and get a part-time job.
Cowden-Herrick announced Brent Reardon as Staff Role Model of the Month for January. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Reardon teaches high school Social Studies including World History, United States History, Geography and Government. He also hosts an after-school Guitar Club, which is steadily growing.
Reardon currently resides in Effingham. He enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, Roxana Michel; his 2-year-old son, Jaxon Reardon; and his mom, Wanda, and dad Bob Reardon. His hobbies include many outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking and chasing Jaxon around the local parks and TREC Trail.
