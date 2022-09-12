The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8. A further 99 new cases were reported the week before.
Effingham County remains at a Medium COVID-19 Community Level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a Medium-Level Community:
• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a health care provider about additional prevention actions.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, you can call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the clinic option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
With the return to school, ECHD is seeing an increase in cases and those seeking testing. ECHD reminds residents it can test those ages 5 and older. Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Free COVID Testing Center is available in the white hoop building by ECHD, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and 2 to 3:30 p.m. No insurance is required for these free tests and no appointment or physician order is required.
Rapid results are given the same day, while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the health department is closed.
