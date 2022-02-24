The Illinois Migrant Council, a community-based organization serving farmworker communities, will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone ages 5 and up on Sunday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, Iglesia del Nazareno, 16236 N Nazarene Road, Effingham.
Primary vaccine series and boosters will be available. No registration is required. This event is free and open to members of the public.
The COVID-19 vaccination effectively prevents severe illness and lowers the chance of hospitalization after infection. Along with wearing a well-fitting mask in social gatherings, vaccines mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Only 47 percent of Effingham County’s residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which poses a significant threat to children ineligible for inoculation.
