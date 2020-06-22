The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) recently announced it has distributed more than $6.275 million to 31 nonprofit organizations across the state, marking the third round of grants since launching the fund. Of that total, $350,000 of the funding went to 36 organizations in southeastern Illinois providing essential resources to vulnerable residents who have been largely impacted by COVID-19.
The ICRF Fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, also announced it has raised more than $30.5 million from nearly 2,800 donors since its launch on March 26.
ICRF prioritizes swiftly deploying resources to nonprofits in support of residents in need of: emergency food and basic supplies; interim housing and shelter; primary health care services; utility and financial assistance; and supports for children and other vulnerable populations.
For this third round of funding, the ICRF expanded its approach to grantmaking, and used a data-driven process to identify the counties hit hardest by this pandemic — capturing both health and economic impacts. ICRF considered unemployment data, COVID-19 cases, percentage of vulnerable populations within the county, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to prioritize 57 counties in greatest need of support throughout the state.
“This is an all hands-on deck effort to help our most vulnerable fellow Illinoisans at this time of such great need,” said Penny Pritzker, chairman of PSP Partners. “We are so grateful to the thousands of individuals and organizations who have stepped up to provide critical services and support for people in every part of Illinois.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation partnered with Edgar County Community Foundation, Marathon, United Way of Wabash Valley, United Way of Effingham County, and United Way of South Central Illinois to quickly redistribute funds to organizations with increased demands for services in Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette and Marion counties:
BCMW Community Services
Big Brother Big Sisters Effingham County
CASA of Effingham County
Casey Ministerial Association
Catholic Charities - Effingham County
CEFS
Centenary United Methodist Church
Chrisman First Baptist Church
City of Flora
City of Martinsville
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76
Effingham Hispanic Church of the Nazarene
Effingham Public Library
ERBA
FISH
First Presbyterian Church
Guadalupe Project
Heartland Human Services
Hopes and Dreams Inc.
Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark
Iglesia Bautista Latina
In His Hands
Marshal Area Youth Network
Martinsville Food Pantry
Neoga - Backpack program
Neoga Food Pantry
Nourishing Greatness
Salem Ministerial Alliance
STAR
Strong Beginnings Early Learning Center & Preschool
The Greater Salem Area Foundation
The REC Center
Vandalia CUSD 203
Veterans of Log Base Seitz
Village of Westfield
Westfield Food Pantry
"As you can imagine, our CASA children and families are suffering now more than ever,” expressed Jesse Patanaude, Executive Director of CASA of Effingham County. “Due to restrictions of in-person contact due to the pandemic, CASA volunteers have been unable to perform face-to-face visits with our CASA kids and foster families. Similarly, the children are unable to have in-person visits with their parents. This is causing tremendous stress, trauma and mental health issues to these children and families. CASA is redirecting our efforts and ramping up services to provide web-based visits with the children. We are also exploring many other options to help children receive much-needed services that they are missing. Our volunteers and staff are working harder than ever to ensure the mental health and well-being of our CASA kids are being addressed. We are extremely grateful to receive COVID19 relief funds via Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. These funds will allow us to continue our mission of serving the most vulnerable population in our community — abused and neglected children."
Effingham Public Library Director Amanda McKay said, “The Effingham County Case Manager project grew from the success we’ve experienced in helping our community with unemployment and other partner services from our offsite locations. As a natural hub for the community — we know that the library’s basement office space, or Suite 2, is the perfect place for people to access those connections. We're grateful that the Illinois COVID1-19 Response Fund Advisory Committee understood the challenges our region faces and chose to invest in this innovative method of helping our community.”
Christine Winters, Effingham County Problem Solving Court Officer, explained how STAR will use its funding.
“We have been extremely fortunate to have been awarded COVID-19 Response Funds. We had numerous participants in the Problem-Solving Court Program who could not have managed April and May’s rent, some who could not have paid certain utilities and many who needed assistance with minutes on their phones due to having to use their phones for appointments and Zoom meetings. It was an invaluable resource with which we were able to help many continue with their stability and sobriety. A sincere thank you to all involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.