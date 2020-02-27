Couple shares travels with Noon Rotary

Gary Bartels said he's traveled to six continents and plans to mark Antarctica off his list next year.
The Effingham County resident and his wife, Glenda, hosted the Effingham Noon Rotary Club meeting Feb. 26. The program focused on the Bartels' travels, as well as their interaction with those they encounter on those journeys. Many of the animals Bartels has hunted are on display at MBI Construction, where Noon Rotarians met for their meeting.
Glenda Bartels accompanies Gary on most of the journeys, but hasn't done much hunting. The shooting she does is usually with a camera. The couple has books made up of photos of their various journeys.
Gary's brother, Monte Bartels, a Noon Rotarian, served as weekly program host.
