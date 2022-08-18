County road project to close West Fayette Avenue to through traffic

EFFINGHAM – A small portion of West Fayette Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Aug. 22.
The closure is on an s-curve 1.5 miles west of the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and Outer Belt West and starting .7 miles east of the intersection of Country Club Road and West Fayette Avenue to repair a drainage structure on the s-curve.
“Weather permitting, the road will be closed four to six weeks,” said Effingham County Highway Engineer Greg Koester.
Koester said three pipes under the road that are deteriorating will be replaced with a concrete box culvert. Water from Blue Point Creek, a tributary of the Little Wabash River, runs through the three pipes under the road.
“It will widen and straighten the road. It will be a nice improvement once it’s done,” he said.
He said his main concern is flooding while the construction project is underway that could extend the time the road would be closed.
“I just hope it doesn’t flood while we try to build it,” said Koester “This project won’t address the flooding for the whole river bottom.”
Financing for the project was approved by the Effingham County Board last year through a county bridge petition submitted by Summit Township. Koester said the total cost of the project is estimated to be between $90,000 and $100,000.
