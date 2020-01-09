The National Weather Service in Lincoln has predicted the potential for heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated thunderstorms. There is also the potential for some winter precipitation in the forecast for this coming weekend.
The Effingham County Emergency Management Agency and Effingham County Dive Rescue urges citizens to remain alert to weather warnings. Weather conditions can change quite rapidly, so stay alert to road conditions and use extreme caution while driving. Avoid flooded roadways, do not drive around or move barricades from roadways, and find an alternate route.
Water on roadways may be much deeper than it appears. Most vehicles will become difficult to control in as little as six inches of water. Twelve-18 inches of water may cause a car to float and be carried away in a matter of seconds.
Residents are also reminded to check their sump pump systems, and take necessary measures to prepare homes and buildings, and make sure pets and livestock have access to shelter from heavy rains, flooding and severe weather.
