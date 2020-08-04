County clerk updates Rotary on upcoming election

Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel is the Chief Election Authority for the county.
Hirtzel, a member of Effingham Noon Rotary, took time to educate fellow Rotarians about the election cycle and the November presidential election at the Rotary meeting July 29.
Hirtzel reminded that those who have voted in one of the last three elections will be receiving an application for a mail-in ballot. It’ll be up to the voter whether to apply for a ballot or vote in person.
Hirtzel also noted that other organizations have been sending out applications for ballots. He asked that voters wait on the application his office is sending.
The November election is significant, primarily since we will be electing a president for the next four years. There are also races for legislature at both the federal and state level, and for several county offices. We will also be deciding whether to support the progressive income tax measure being promoted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker or to stay with the flat tax in Illinois.
Hirtzel said those requesting a mail-in ballot can start looking for those on or after Sept. 24. Election Day will be Nov. 3.
Noon Rotary Club Immediate Past President Bev Soltwedel served as weekly program chairman.
