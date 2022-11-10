Country Financial donates to Neoga PBIS program

Country Representative Renia Holley presented a donation of $1,500 to Neoga Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program on Oct. 26. PBIS will use the funds to carry out programming for students each quarter.
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional and mental health. PBIS improves social emotional competence, academic success and school climate. It also improves teacher health and well being by creating positive, predictable, equitable and safe learning environments where everyone thrives.
“This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community through helping our students to thrive in every aspect of their lives. I’m happy to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day — our teachers and education advocates,” said Holley.
Country Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.
