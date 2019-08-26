Mid America Motorworks will be hosting more than 1,300 members of the 2019 Corvette Caravan on Tuesday.
The group is en route to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the National Corvette Museum Aug. 28-31. NCM has a wealth of activities planned as part of its' 25th birthday celebration.
The public is welcome to come see the cars on the Mid America Motorworks' campus. The first group of cars is expected at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone interested in seeing the cars is asked to enter Gate 4 and is also welcome to visit the MY Garage Museum at Gate 2.
The Corvette Enthusiasts are part of the North Central Region of the Caravan that includes Central Canada, Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Many of the travelers started this journey as early as Aug. 22. There are 737 Corvettes in the North Central Region group that make up one of the largest caravans ever and 20 percent of all Corvettes traveling to the museum from across the country.
While on campus, caravan guests will visit the MY Garage Museum and Mid America Motorworks' retail store and headquarters. L&M Detailing will provide auto detailing to the travelers, and Mid America Motorworks will provide shipping services to the travelers. In the evening, guests will enjoy a catered meal and presentations by Mike Yager, chief cheerleader at Mid America Motorworks, and Ed Saari, captain of the North Central Region Caravan.
Grounds will open at Mid America Motorworks at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, before the group departs at 9 a.m. to the National Corvette Museum Birthday Bash.
For more information about the Corvette Caravan, visit corvettecaravan.com.
