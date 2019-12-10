Effingham County correctional officers Eric J. Loy and Justine Reyes graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in Decatur Nov. 8. after five weeks of training.
The academy class was comprised of 25 cadets from various agencies across the state.
Loy has been employed at the Sheriff's Office part time since July 5. He was promoted to full-time correctional officer on Sept. 22. He resides in Watson.
Reyes received the Top Shot Award, with the highest firearm qualification score of the cadet class.
Reyes has been employed at the Sheriff's Office part time since December 2018. She was promoted to full-time correctional officer on May 19. She resides in rural Altamont.
