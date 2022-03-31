Cornerstone Church, 3600 S Banker in Effingham, invites everyone to experience Easter this year.
Beginning April 9 at 9 a.m., the Easter Bunny will kick off a Community Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs for kids through 10 years old. The hunt will be held rain or shine with several special surprises expected.
A traditional Seder/Passover Feast will be celebrated on Thursday, April 15, beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations must be made by Sunday, April 10. The meal is $15 for the three-hour event. Due to the length of the event, children under 5 are not encouraged to attend. This celebration will be led by local expert Patty Winn, illustrating and explaining the ceremony and symbolism of Passover. To sign up, call the church office Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 217-342-6770 or register at effinghamcornerstone.net/events.
On Good Friday, April 15, the community is welcome to take the Journey to the Cross from 4 to 7 p.m. This walk-thru open-house-style event for all ages depicts interactive stations representing moments in Jesus' last hours from the Garden of Gethsemane through His burial in the tomb. The entire experience will take approximately 70 minutes with journeys departing every 5 minutes.
A Free Movie Night begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. This feature-length film captures the last 12 hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. It is a vivid portrayal of his trial, condemnation and brutal execution. The movie, filmed in Aramaic, Latin and Hebrew, artfully intertwines flashbacks to earlier episodes in Jesus’ life, giving fuller meaning to his person, his sufferings, his relationships and the message of his life to humanity. The film, directed by Mel Gibson, is rated R. Runtime is 127 minutes. Those attending are welcome to bring your own beverage and/or snack. Due to graphic content, the film is not recommended for young children.
Easter Celebration Service begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Active, age-appropriate church is available for kids or they may attend the main service with their family.
For more information, visit effinghamcornerstone.net/event or call the church office at 217-342-6770.
