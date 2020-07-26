Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker, Effingham, is accepting donations for its Great Give-Away.
Donations are accepted for clothing, household goods, appliances, and more Monday, July 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will be Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to donate and/or attend. Everything is free.
Masks will be required for those working at the event and during collections when in contact with guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.