Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker, Effingham, is accepting donations for its Great Give-Away.

Donations are accepted for clothing, household goods, appliances, and more Monday, July 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will be Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to donate and/or attend. Everything is free.

Masks will be required for those working at the event and during collections when in contact with guests.

Tags

Recommended for you