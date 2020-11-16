Corn maze garners food donations for area pantries

St. Paul Lutheran Church concluded its 12th Annual Corn Maze and Harvest Festival on Oct. 24. The corn maze is generally open the first three weekends of October, featuring a multi-acre corn maze, concessions, train rides and more.
This year, with COVID guidelines in mind, changes were made to the event. Local food trucks were on site offering a variety of treats typically featured at fairs and festivals and vendors added to the harvest festival.
This year, St. Paul's offered an extended two-day weekend, giving access for additional night hours for flashlight fun in the maze. This special weekend allowed attendees the chance to brave the maze with an entry fee of a nonperishable food donation. Through the generosity of the local community, 420 pounds of food, along with $280 in cash donations were raised during these two days. Those donations were divided and taken to St. John's Lutheran Food Pantry in Effingham and The Master's Hand in Newton.
Proceeds raised from the Annual Corn Maze are used to fund mission projects by the St. Paul Renewal Team. Additional events are hosted throughout the year. Keep up to date by visiting Facebook page: St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival.
