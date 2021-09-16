Corn Maze and Harvest Festival returns

The St. Paul Lutheran Renewal Team is hosting its Annual Corn Maze and Harvest Festival, encouraging people to come be social from a distance.
This will be held three weekends with evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays for flashlight tours of the maze. This year the corn maze spans approximately 20 acres, and is a different layout from previous years. Admission to walk in the corn maze is $5 per person over the age of 5. Within the corn maze, visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, along with taking their photo with the life-size “Where’s Waldo” cutout. The Harvest Festival also offers a free children's corn maze for younger kids to enjoy, several photo cutouts and local vendors will be on site with crafts and products for purchase.
The St. Paul Lutheran Renewal Team has been hosting the Corn Maze and Harvest Festival for 13 years. Proceeds raised at the corn maze goes to support the Renewal Team’s mission projects, including Christmas family projects, community support in times of tragedy, support of schools in local communities, support of local hospice and community agencies, and many other opportunities that may arise. This year, proceeds from Friday night events go to support Lutheran Youth Foundation, allowing junior high- and high school-age members to engage in community projects and to attend mission trips to other areas.
Hours for this year’s Corn Maze and Harvest Festival are Fridays 6-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 24-26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. Masking and social distancing are encouraged.
Keep up-to-date with events and schedule changes by visiting Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival. For more information, send a message on Facebook or call Valerie at 217-821-7148.
