Cooper D. Price graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Cooper D. Price graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Price is the son of Amy and Monte Mars of Strasburg, Illinois. He is the brother of Sydney Price of Strasburg. The airman is a 2019 graduate of Saint Elmo High School, Saint Elmo, Illinois.
