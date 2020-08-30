HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital announces the reopening of its Convenient Care clinic, located in St. Anthony’s Health Center at 900 West Temple, Building B, in Effingham, effective Monday, Aug. 31. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Convenient Care clinic will be open on holidays during its standard hours for that day.
“We understand people have many health care needs and we never want anyone to forgo or delay seeking medical care. We are excited to open St. Anthony’s Convenient Care and offer those in need of medical care another convenient, accessible and safe location,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
The Convenient Care Diagnostic Center, which offers X-ray, lab testing, drug screens, breath alcohol testing and EKG services, will be open the same hours as the Convenient Care clinic. Additionally, ultrasound, CT and MRI services are all offered at the clinic Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For the safety of all, the hospital continues to take numerous safety precautions. Patient temperatures will be taken at the door and each person will be asked additional COVID-19-related screening questions. All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are asked to social distance while in the waiting room.
Visitor guidelines will be the same as at the hospital for similar outpatient services. Convenient Care patients are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have support persons wait outside until services are complete. Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients or those with a developmental disability.
Emergency Department and Convenient Care Manager Deb Murbarger also recommends patients utilize the “Save My Spot” program, which allows patients to further decrease time sitting in the waiting room.
“Through this online reservation and appointment scheduling system, patients can reserve a specific time to be seen by our staff. We implemented 'Save My Spot' well before the current COVID-19 crisis but now it has become an even greater patient safety tool and satisfying piece of technology,” Murbarger added.
To use Save My Spot (starting Aug. 31):
1. Visit stanthonyshospital.org/savemyspot and select Reserve My Time.
2. Complete the required fields and select from available times.
3. You are notified via text about any updates about your appointment time.
St. Anthony’s does request that patients arrive 15 minutes before the appointment time and follow all the other safety processes in place as noted above but cautions those individuals with chest pain, major trauma or shortness of breath from delaying care. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should call 911 immediately.
The types of illness and injuries that can be treated at the Convenient Care clinic include:
• Allergies and asthma
• Broken fingers and toes
• Bronchitis
• Minor Cuts needing stitches
• Earaches and eye infections
• Fevers and flu
• Headaches
• Moderate back problems
• Sinus infections
• Skin rashes and infections
• Sore throats and coughs
• Sprains and strain
• Stomach ailments
• Urinary tract infections
• Vomiting or diarrhea
• Most other minor injuries and illnesses
The phone number of the Convenient Care facility is 217-347-1690. For more information or a map to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Convenient Care, visit St. Anthony’s web site at stanthonyshospital.org/convenientcare.
