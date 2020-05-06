Beginning Thursday, May 7, those needing assistance filing for unemployment, a government phone or food assistance can visit Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 E. Grove, Effingham, from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and Fridays.
Mondays and Tuesdays those needing assistance with these processes can visit FISH at 708 S Linden St. from 8 to noon or at the First Presbyterian Church at 600 W. Temple from 5 to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays assistance will be available from 8 to noon at the Church of the Nazarene, 16236 N. Nazarene Rd, Effingham. Spanish speakers are especially encouraged to visit this location.
To meet the requirements of social distancing, those served will be met outside the locations, pass a health screen and be admitted individually.
“While many resources are available, this assistance is necessary to help many access those resources in a timely manner. In the past month, the collaboration has assisted more than 60 people. Our efforts show the community needs and appreciates the assistance during this unprecedented time” Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller said.
