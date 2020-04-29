Continental Mills, maker of premium baking, breakfast and snack brands, including Krusteaz speed-scratch mixes, has recently committed $5,000 to Catholic Charities of Effingham.
As more Americans are facing food insecurity due to the challenges presented by Covid-19, the funds will help support the local food pantry response to food insecurity.
“As a member of the Effingham business community for over seven years now, we have been honored to be welcomed so warmly here, growing together and most recently announcing the addition of a second production facility. We recognize that our neighbors face great challenges currently and hope this donation can make a valuable impact. We’re stepping up contributions to our local and national nonprofit partners – in total we’ve donated more than 1 million meals via Feeding America, as well as providing much-needed resources to essential local organizations as a small way we can give back and serve our hometown communities in this time of greatest need,” Andy Heily, President and CEO of Continental Mills.
