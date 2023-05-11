State Treasurer Michael Frerichs reminds young Illinois photographers to submit photos for the 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.
The contest, for students ages 8 to 18, provides an opportunity for young people to demonstrate their creative skills and highlight agriculture in the state. The Treasurer’s Office is accepting electronic submissions for the contest until the June 12 entry deadline.
“Illinois is an agricultural leader, thanks to its dedicated professionals in the industry, millions of acres of rich soil and diversity in products,” Frerichs said. “For more than a decade, our state’s young photographers have done a wonderful job of capturing the beauty that Illinois has to offer through the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. We’re confident that this year’s contest participants will continue that tradition. I encourage students to grab their phones or cameras, explore Illinois agriculture, and share their vision.”
The Treasurer’s Office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student may submit up to two photos by June 12.
Now in its 11th year, the photo contest provides a way for Illinois students to showcase their most innovative or scenic pictures that depict their vision of agriculture in the state. More than 500 students have participated in the contest since its debut in 2013, and they have submitted nearly 1,000 photos.
The Cream of the Crop Photo Contest is part of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Ag Invest program. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material and the 2023-2024 Cream of the Crop calendar, as well as at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.