Consolidated Communications, a broadband and business communications provider, announced employees and the company have pledged $80,000 to support United Way organizations in communities across the company’s service area in 2020.
“Consolidated Communications remains steadfast in our commitment to building stronger communities and we’re proud of our strong tradition of supporting the United Way,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations. “We are fortunate employees at Consolidated embrace and embody the mission of the United Way and are dedicated to improving lives and fostering long-term, positive change.”
Consolidated Communications and its employees are supporting United Way organizations in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas.
