Consolidated Communications announced the launch of a new technology-focused educational grant program, Consolidated Connects, available to K-12 schools across its service area.
As a leading fiber provider with a mission to turn technology into solutions and to connect people and enrich how they work and live, Consolidated’s new program encourages project-based learning and the use of innovative technologies.
“Technology and broadband services play a critical role in everything we do today and for the future,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Consolidated Communications. “The Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program will help ensure students develop 21st century and critical thinking skills that are essential to their academic success.”
Investments made through the Consolidated Connects program are intended to benefit educational enrichment programs and projects that highlight creative student learning and utilize innovative technologies to support and advance learning. During the inaugural grant cycle, requests with a focus on supporting virtual/remote learning resource gaps will be prioritized for funding consideration.
The grant application closes on Jan. 6, 2021. Additional information and complete program details and guidelines are available at www.consolidated.com/cciconnects.
