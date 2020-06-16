Consolidated Communications recently announced $24,000 in Earning For Learning (EFL) grant awards to 10 local school districts and education foundations to acquire technology to improve the education of students.
Since 1993, Consolidated’s EFL program has awarded $3.5 million in funding for activities and purchases of technology and innovative learning programs to enhance educational opportunities for students.
Among the districts the company recently presented checks to are:
- Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A — Grant award to purchase “Engineering in Elementary” curriculum units for use in fourth and fifth grade classrooms.
- Effingham Unit 40 Education Foundation — Funding for foundation grants for technology tools, classroom materials and scholarships.
- Shelbyville CUSD 4 — Grant to purchase devices for the Visual Arts Department and for use in the middle school’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) club.
“Consolidated Communications is proud to provide these grants to local schools which support new and innovative ways of learning, whether in the classroom or remotely,” said Michael Smith, chief revenue officer at Consolidated Communications. “We’ve made a substantial investment in supporting our local schools and students through the Earning For Learning program, and our focus remains on turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.”
