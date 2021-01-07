Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its ProConnect as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s Internet Telephony magazine.
ProConnect is Consolidated’s easy-to-use unified communications solution with collaboration tools that empower workers to stay connected, with uninterrupted access to information from anywhere, on any device. ProConnect’s user-friendly features are delivered from the cloud, making integrated HD audio and video, messaging, screen sharing, file sharing and conferencing available on PCs, browsers, tablets and mobile phones.
“To collaborate at their best, geographically dispersed teams need the right technology to help them achieve their goals,” said Tom White, chief technology officer for Consolidated Communications. “Through our fast, reliable, fiber network, Consolidated delivers a wide range of quality data and voice solutions – like ProConnect Unified Communications – that effectively connect people, provide access to the information they need, and improve productivity.”
“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Consolidated Communications. And I am so impressed with Consolidated’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace.”
