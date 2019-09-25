Conservation team receives performance award

State Conservationist Ivan Dozier traveled to Martinsville on Sept. 4 to present the first award given to members of NRCS’s most productive District Group in Illinois.
While the recognition is retroactive, capturing accomplishments achieved back in October 2017-September 2018, results and calculations are official. The winning team includes staff from NRCS and SWCD in Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, and Jasper counties.
Dozier sat down with the group at the USDA Service Center field office in Martinsville and thanked them for the conservation practices and programs they work hard to deliver. The group’s leader is NRCS District Conservationist Laura Klingler. She accepted the award and announced that she has a great team of people who work together to address conservation issues in the four-county area.
Members of the Area 3 Clark-Crawford-Cumberland-Jasper County District Group include Lydia Coovert, LUSA Contracted Employee; Jonathon Adams and Chris Kannmacher, NRCS Soil Conservation Technicians; Jason Conner, Jamie Jones, Dan Osterman, and Christie Volk, NRCS Soil Conservationists; Laura Klingler, District Conservationist; Randy Hurt, Jim Nestleroad, and Brad Tarr, SWCD Resource Conservationists; and Lisa Holland, Lorrie Shaw, and Judy Meislahn, SWCD Administrative Coordinators.
Dozier noted that he visited this same team earlier this year to present them a different award for the best use of the NRCS’s Earth Team Volunteer program. Area ASTC Stewart Smith attended both events.
“But I know the competition is building out there. The other District Conservationists and teams are working hard to show their productivity as well, so look out,” said Smith.
Criteria for this annual award evaluates active and obligated EQIP and CSP contracts, easement agreements and workload, conservation planning, practices applied on the land, customer service, and use of the new team structure for optimal efficiency.
