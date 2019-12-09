Illinois Conservation Foundation is offering $2,000 Conservation Achievement Scholarships to help promote the value of our natural world and encourage the next generation of leaders to engage in personal efforts to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment. Applications and information is available through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The deadline to apply is March 1.
This opportunity is available to high school seniors in Illinois who have demonstrated effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois’ natural resources. One of the scholarships will be given to a qualified applicant who is also a legal dependent of a current Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee (at the time the ICF receives the application).
Up to four one-time scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded. The scholarship funds may be used for expenses related to the two- or four-year college or university degree, including tuition; college fees; textbooks; and/or room and board at the university. The funds are mailed directly to the college or university of the successful applicants.
Applicants must be an Illinois resident and senior in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award; be able to provide specific examples of voluntary, effective contributions to Illinois’ natural resources throughout his/her high school enrollment; have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolling in a two- or four-year college or university program of study in the calendar year of his/her high school graduation.
For more information on the application process, visit www.ilcf.org. Questions should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov.
