If you are considering re-enrolling expiring CRP or offering new land into CRP, call or visit the FSA office as soon as possible.
The 2018 Farm Bill provides signup opportunities under both General and Continuous CRP. The General CRP signup is going on now through Feb. 28. The Continuous signup is ongoing; however, it is limited to practices that are available.
By visiting the office early, FSA will be able to assist in guiding you to which enrollment option will best fit your needs. To learn more about the CRP program, visit the CRP webpage.
