The Cumberland and Clark County Soil and Water Conservation Districts will once again be sponsoring their annual Conservation Air Tour. The tour will be held Sunday, Aug, 25, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Casey Airport. A rain date has been set for Sept. 8.
Tickets will be available the day of the tour. The rides are approximately 30 minutes and will be given on a first come, first-served basis, as planes become available. “Sky’s the Limit” from Casey, is assisting with the planning. All proceeds will be donated to the Casey Airport Boosters Club. The pilots and the Club will provide the planes.
This will provide an excellent opportunity for farmers to get a bird’s-eye view of their farms, or for folks to just enjoy a plane ride.
Anyone needing further information should contact the Cumberland County SWCD office at 217-849-2201 ext. 3 or the Clark County SWCD at 217-382-4123 ext. 3.
