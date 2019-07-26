MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Charleston: Joy Witto, Sophomore, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Neoga: Olivia Deters, Freshman, Rehab-Sci-Transitional

