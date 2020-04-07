The Libman Company, a 124-year-old company based in Arcola, recently donated $50,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Peace Meal Program. The company also donated 20,000 surgical masks for SBL health care workers during the pandemic.
The Libman Company President Andrew Libman contacted Sarah Bush Lincoln to see how the company could help the Health Center and the community during this unprecedented time, SBL Health Foundation Director Amy Card, explained.
“Our Peace Meal home-delivered meal client base has surged in recent weeks due to the closing of congregate meal sites. Peace Meal already operates with a $300,000 annual deficit, so this is definitely one specific area with a tremendous need at this time. We are so touched by The Libman Company’s generosity and thoughtfulness,” Card said. "This donation will go a long way to help Peace Meal meet its current needs to feed seniors."
In addition to the monetary donation, The Libman Company secured 20,000 surgical masks and is donating those to Sarah Bush Lincoln frontline staff.
“We are happy to be able to help and are grateful to Sarah Bush Lincoln for keeping patients and the community safe. It’s important to our company to give back to our community, particularly to our local hospital,” Libman, a fourth generation leader of the company, said.
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses.
For more information about donating to Peace Meal or other Sarah Bush Lincoln programs, contact Amy Card at 217-258-2511 or acard@sblhs.org.
