Dieterich Unit 30 Junior/Senior High Library Club is now part of the Prairie Farms Our Caps, Your Cause program.
For every cap entered, Dieterich Junior/Senior High Library Club receives 5 cents to go toward adding books.
Look for the Our Caps, Your Cause stickers located on the caps of Prairie Farms milk in gallon or half-gallon sizes. Reveal a unique, redeemable code by peeling of the Prairie Farms sticker and enter it at www.prairiefarms.com/ourcapsyourcause. Click the Redeem Codes Now button. Click the down arrow in the Select a Category box and choose Education. In the Select an Organization box, choose Dieterich CU #30 Junior/Senior High Library Club for your donation.
After 1,000 caps are entered, Prairie Farms Dairy will send a check to Dieterich Junior/Senior High Library Club.
“Dieterich Library Club will be using the funding to purchase library books for our schools’ libraries, as well as helping Dieterich village add Green Tree Plastics ABC Promise Partnership benches to the town,” said Mary Richars, District Librarian.
“Prairie Farms farm families and employees take a lot of pride in giving back to the communities we are a part of,” said Nicole Postin, program manager at Prairie Farms. “With today’s economy, local nonprofit organizations have a greater need for support in order to continue their mission. Our Caps, Your Cause is a simple way for families to support their favorite organization along with a local business.”
