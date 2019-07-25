Community Showcase will be at the Effingham County Fair again this year.
The free demonstrations inside the air-conditioned Schuetzenfest Building will be at 3:30 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
There is a walking photography demo on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. only. Phone Valena at 217-821-5549 to register for this demo only.
Other demos are:
Sunday — Sewing with a Serger, presented by Mari Grupe
Monday — Pie Crust Tips and Techniques, presented by Chef Elizabeth Soltwedel
Tuesday — Growing and Using Herbs, presented by Effingham Garden Club
Wednesday — Cookie Decorating, presented by Chef Loren Lombardi
Thursday — Assembling a T-Shirt Quilt, presented by Valena Soltwedel
Friday — Acrylic Painting, originally scheduled to be presented by Haley and Megan Meyer, will be done by Jamie Stang
All demonstrations are free and open to the public.
