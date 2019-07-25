Community Showcase will be at the Effingham County Fair again this year.

The free demonstrations inside the air-conditioned Schuetzenfest Building will be at 3:30 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

There is a walking photography demo on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. only. Phone Valena at 217-821-5549 to register for this demo only.

Other demos are:

Sunday — Sewing with a Serger, presented by Mari Grupe

Monday — Pie Crust Tips and Techniques, presented by Chef Elizabeth Soltwedel

Tuesday — Growing and Using Herbs, presented by Effingham Garden Club

Wednesday — Cookie Decorating, presented by Chef Loren Lombardi

Thursday — Assembling a T-Shirt Quilt, presented by Valena Soltwedel

Friday — Acrylic Painting, originally scheduled to be presented by Haley and Megan Meyer, will be done by Jamie Stang

All demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Tags