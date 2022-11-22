Community invited to participate in Effingham holiday lights contest

Visit Effingham is hosting its ninth annual holiday lights competition, Holiday Lights & Festive Sights. Decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition.
The competition will feature four categories: The More, the Merrier Award — extreme, over-the-top or interactive; The Hallmark House Award — classy, elegant, "Hallmark"; The Children's Choice Award — reference to holiday pop culture and/or kid-friendly characters; and The Spirit of Effingham Business Award — businesses, including exteriors and/or window displays. One winner from each group will be chosen.
Residences and businesses need to be completely decorated when they enter the competition. A fellow citizen or the residence or business owner can nominate himself or herself. Entries must be in by Dec. 5 at noon. Call the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 to enter your home or business in the competition.
After all entries are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three in each category. The public will then vote for their favorites. Entries can be voted for online at Visit Effingham's Facebook page: Visit Effingham, at www.VisitEffinghamIL.com or in person at Effingham City Hall, 201 E. Jefferson Ave. Voting will open Dec. 9 and continue through Dec. 16 at noon. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 in the afternoon.
The first-place winner in each category will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 3, 2023. Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice.
For more information, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
