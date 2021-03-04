HSHS Illinois Home Care, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda, are teaming up to “Cram the Car” with nonperishable food items for the Catholic Charities food pantry.
You can help by dropping off nonperishable food items at any of these locations. Please wear a mask for safety when dropping off your items.
• At the HSHS Illinois Home Care office located at 701 West Temple Avenue, Effingham. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• At one of these automobile dealers during business hours:
− Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota – 2400 South Banker Street, Effingham
− Roy Schmidt Honda – 1705 West Fayette Avenue, Effingham
Donations will be accepted the entire month of March. On March 31, HSHS Illinois Home Care will cram their cars with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Charities.
Some nonperishable items that Catholic Charities could use are:
• Pancake mix and syrup
• Jelly
• Canned fruit
• Pasta sauce
• Cereal
• Granola
• Sugar-free fruit
• Low-salt vegetables
• Large boxes of oatmeal
…as well as any other nonperishable items. Canned fruits and vegetables are a good source of important nutrients. Select canned fruit that is packed in 100% juice or water and low-salt canned vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.
For more information about the canned food drive, contact Cassie Delaney, HSHS Illinois Home Care’s hospice facilitator, at 217-685-0702 or email Cassandra.Delaney@hshs.org.
