In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda, are teaming up to “Cram the Car” with nonperishable food items for the Catholic Charities food pantry.
Drop off your nonperishable food items at HSHS Home Care and Hospice office at 701 West Temple Avenue or at one of these automobile dealers:
- Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota – 2400 South Banker St.
- Roy Schmidt Honda – 1705 West Fayette Ave.
Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. On Feb. 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will Cram the Cars with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Charities.
Some nonperishable items that Catholic Charities could use are:
- Pancake mix and syrup
- Jelly
- Canned fruit
- Pasta sauce
- Cereal
- Granola
- No sugar added fruit
- Low-salt vegetables
- Large boxes of oatmeal
…as well as any other nonperishable items.
Canned fruits and vegetables are a good source of important nutrients. Select canned fruit that is packed in 100% juice or water and low-salt canned vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.
