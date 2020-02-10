Scholarship applications are now available through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The Community Foundation will award more than $300,000 in scholarships this year. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Unless otherwise noted, all students must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship Application. Once complete, applicants can complete the unique applications they qualify for. Applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order to complete the Community Foundation’s scholarship application. A FAFSA must be completed online at www.fafsa.gov. Other requirements include a high school transcript, ACT or SAT scores, college financial aid information and a college transcript (if applicable).
Many of the Community Foundation scholarships are open to high school seniors, college students (including graduate students) and adults returning to college after several years in the workforce.
The following scholarships are available in Effingham County: Croft Brothers Challenge Scholarship; Delbert E. Facklam and Maradyl T. Hughes Facklam Scholarship (Teutopolis High School only); Dieterich Community Education Foundation Scholarship (Dieterich High School seniors only); Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship; Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship; and Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship (St. Anthony High School students only).
For more information, contact Audra Clodfelter, Communication/Scholarship Administrator at 217.342.4988 or audra@enrichingourcommunity.org.
