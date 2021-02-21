Scholarship applications are now available through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The Community Foundation will award more than $300,000 in scholarships this year. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Applicants must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship application, a general application that determines the applicant’s eligibility for one or more of the Community Foundation’s scholarships. Once submitted, applicants will provide supplemental information for additional applications.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.
Many of the Community Foundation scholarships are open to high school seniors, college students (including graduate students), and adults returning to college after several years in the workforce.
The following scholarships are available in Effingham County: Croft Brothers Challenge Scholarship; Delbert E. Facklam and Maradyl T. Hughes Facklam Scholarship (Teutopolis High School, only); Ray, Mary, and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship; Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship; and Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship (St. Anthony High School students, only). More information about each scholarship is available on the Community Foundation website.
For more information, contact Audra Clodfelter, Communication/Scholarship Administrator at 217.342.4988 or audra@enrichingourcommunity.org.
